GUIDANCE AT LAST, GUIDANCE THAT LASTS

Guidance counselors have quietly played a role in the Philippine education system for a long time. They have been asked to address bullying, mental health, career planning, family issues, substance abuse, academic problems, and even crisis intervention, often with little recognition, limited room for advancement, and salaries that do not reflect the complexity of their work. Today, the country seems to be making a long-overdue effort to rectify this historical neglect. The recent effort to upgrade guidance counselors’ salary grades and strengthen the school counseling profession signals a growing awareness that learner well-being is not peripheral but a central pillar of education.

The most noticeable change is the significant increase in salary grades. The proposed upgrade is for Guidance Counselor I positions, currently classified at Salary Grade 11, to Salary Grade 16. Guidance Counselor II and III positions are proposed for upgrades to Salary Grades 17 and 18, respectively. These increases are more than pay adjustments. They are a public statement that counseling is a specialized profession deserving professional respect and competitive pay. For years, many licensed guidance counselors chose to work outside schools because schools could not offer attractive career paths. The salary increase directly addresses this long-standing concern.

The timing of these reforms could not be better. Today’s schools face challenges unlike those of earlier generations. Students contend with cyberbullying, social media pressure, anxiety, depression, family instability, and the lingering effects of disruptions from recent global and national crises. It is no longer enough to view counseling as merely helping students select a college course. Today’s school counselors are mental health advocates, crisis responders, child protection specialists, and developmental facilitators. Their role has grown exponentially, and compensation must reflect this reality.

But money alone will not solve the bigger problem. The Philippines still faces a serious shortage of counseling professionals. Estimates indicate that only 4,000 to 5,500 registered guidance counselors are available to serve tens of thousands of schools and millions of learners across the country. Some reports also suggest that there are now around 2,000 guidance counselors for the entire basic education sector. This disparity highlights a disturbing truth. When counselor numbers are so low, even the most committed counselors cannot provide effective individualized support.

The shortage is even more troubling when viewed through the lens of higher education. CHED data presented during Senate deliberations showed that only 43 higher education institutions in the country offer guidance and counseling. In some areas, no institution offers the program. That means that even if the government creates thousands of new counseling jobs, the pipeline for future licensed counselors remains dangerously narrow. A profession cannot develop if too few institutions prepare its future practitioners.

This disconnect highlights a fundamental policy challenge. The government’s demand for counselors is rising, yet the education system is constrained in its ability to produce them. Higher pay could attract more students to the profession, but incentives must be paired with expanded academic opportunities. More universities, public and private, should be encouraged to offer Guidance and Counseling programs. Scholarships, graduate grants, and flexible pathways for related professionals should also be explored. Otherwise, schools may face unfilled positions due to a lack of applicants.

Just as significant is the recent approval of the qualification standards for the positions of School Counselor and School Counselor Associate under RA 12080. By creating clearer professional pathways, counseling could become a true profession with growth opportunities rather than a stagnant career track. Professionalization signals to future counselors that counseling is not merely an ancillary service but a respectable field with defined competencies, standards, and a career path.

The growing national conversation about bullying underscores the need for improved counseling services. Recent discussions about anti-bullying helplines and school safety initiatives reveal that many learners’ concerns extend beyond discipline and are rooted in deeper psychosocial issues. Bullying, violence, self-harm, and other behavioral issues often stem from unmet emotional needs that punitive measures alone can’t address. Effective counseling is a preventive intervention that can help long before problems become tragedies.

There’s also a broader national interest at stake. Research shows that students who receive timely counseling support are more likely to perform better in school, develop strong social skills, and demonstrate greater resilience. Schools with well-run counseling programs tend to have fewer disciplinary incidents and higher student engagement. Therefore, investing in guidance counselors is not just a personnel move. It is an investment in quality education, student success, and national development.

This moment is so important because it marks a shift in priorities. For many years, educational reforms have primarily focused on infrastructure, curriculum, and teacher deployment. These priorities are important, but they don’t fully capture the human realities learners face every day. A school can have new buildings and textbooks yet still be unable to help students who struggle with anxiety, grief, abuse, isolation, or uncertainty about their future. Counselors fill this critical gap.

The higher pay scales and the new counseling posts should be seen as a hopeful beginning, not the final word. The Philippines must now address the entire ecosystem surrounding the profession: expanding university programs, offering more scholarships, strengthening licensure pathways, ensuring transparent qualification standards, and developing sustainable career progression mechanisms. Guidance counselors have long been among the most undervalued professionals in education.

Despite the irony, the country seems to be coming to terms with the fact that guidance is not a luxury. It is an essential educational need, and every student should have access to it… Access that lasts a lifetime to prevent lives from being taken.