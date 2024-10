Guidelines on MV transfer of ownership suspended

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Land Transportation Office LTO on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 suspended

Administrative Order No. VDM-2024-046 “Guidelines in the Immediate Transfer of Ownership of Motor Vehicles with Existing Registration."

"Para sa mas mahusay na pagpapatupad at upang bigyan ng mas maraming panahon ang mga stakeholders na magbigay ng kanilang opinyon, pansamantalang sinuspinde ang pagpapatupad ng Administrative Order No. VDM-2024-046 “Guidelines in the immediate transfer of ownership of motor vehicles with existing registration," the agency stated

LTO Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II directed Executive Director Greg G. Pua, Jr. to issue a new Administrative Order to include suggestions and recommendations from different groups.