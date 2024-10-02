Guintu to run for Masantol mayor

MASANTOL -- Vice Mayor Danilo Guintu will attempt to reclaim the town's mayoral seat.

He filed his certificate of candidacy for mayor on Wednesday, October 2.

Guintu served as mayor of Masantol for three terms from 2013 to 2022. He ran and won for vice mayor during the 2022 polls.

Guintu’s runningmate is second-term Councilor Liezle “Buday” Guintu, who once served as acting vice mayor for three months in 2019.

The Guintu-Guintu team’s slate for councilor includes incumbents Bajun Lacap, Boboy Lacap, and Toy Viray.

New aspirants for Councilor -- Dhimans Manansala, Rustom Viray, Rey Viray, Mabel Dela Cruz, and Ruben Hernandez -- joined Guintu's team.

The group is running under the banner of Nationalist People’s Coalition and local party Kambilan.

The team was accompanied by Pampanga Fourth Dstrict Representative Anna York Bondoc, Board Member Pol Balingit, former Board Member Nestor “Bay” Tolentino, and incumbent Councilor Bernie Guevarra during the filing of CoCs. | via Princess Clea Arcellaz