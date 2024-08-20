Gun-for-hire suspect killed in shootout with policemen

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — An alleged gun-for-hire personality died during an armed encounter with operatives of Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO) on Monday.

Colonel Jay Dimaandal, PPPO director, identified the suspect as Jojo Garcia Fajardo, 26 years old, a resident of Arayat town.

Dimaandal said the suspect was the subject of three murder warrants and one robbery warrant, but has been evading arrest for over six years.

“He was identified as a prime suspect in seven shooting incidents in Arayat, and another in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija,” the Pampanga police director said.

Dimaandal said the operation against Fajardo was initiated after a security guard reported a lifeless male at Dr. Emigdio C. Cruz Sr. Memorial Hospital.

The victim, Edmar Lacsamana, was shot by two men, who were riding a motorcycle in Barangay San Agustin Norte, Arayat, according to Dimaandal.

He added that a flash alarm was quickly issued, prompting a hot pursuit operation where Fajardo was cornered in Barangay Cangatba, Porac.

“The suspect engaged in a firefight with police which resulted in his death. We recovered a .45 caliber pistol and a cellphone at the scene,” Dimaandal said.