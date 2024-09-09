Guo did not pass PH Immigration: BI

CLARK FREEPORT — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday revealed that no Philippine immigration stamps were found in Alice Guo’s passport.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the BI immediately conducted a review of the Philippine passport Guo presented upon her arrival last September 6.

Her passport, which was issued on September 4, 2020 in Angeles, is valid until 2030. It states that she was born in Tarlac, Tarlac, the agency said.

“We have reviewed the contents of her passport upon her arrival and found out that she has the same immigration stamps as her alleged sister Shiela,” the BI chief said.

“No Philippine stamps were found in both passports, showing that they left the country illegally without undergoing regular immigration inspection,” he added.

Tansingco also responded to criticism on photos of BI agents during Guo’s arrest.

“Just like our colleagues at the NBI, we believe this has been misinterpreted, as the agents were just elated having completed the operation successfully,” the BI official said.

“There is no inappropriate conduct, and no disrespect was intended. We take our work seriously and remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism,” he added.

Tansingco said Guo’s statements will provide a big piece in the puzzle on her illegal departure and the establishment of illegal online gaming in the Philippines.

Guo attended a hearing at the Senate on Monday.