Guv asks traders, mayors not to tolerate corruption

Governor Lilia Pineda has asked the cooperation of local government executives and the business sector in reporting and weeding out corruption in the process of doing business in Pampanga.

"Huwag kayong matakot. Kung legal ang negosyo mo, lumaban ka. Huwag niyong i-tolerate ang paghingi at pagko-corrupt ng mga LGUs," Pineda said during her speech at the Pampanga Business and Investment Forum 2025 held at the Kingsborough International Convention Center in the City of San Fernando on Wednesday.

Pineda led the forum, which was attended by representatives of government agencies, business sector, and local government units.

The forum included talks from officials of government agencies as well as mayors with programs for business development.

The talk also featured discussions with the business community to improve coordination with government offices and officials.

Pineda said that provincial legislation is in the works to improve the ease of doing business in Pampanga.

Pineda earlier met with officials of the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAMCHAM) to discuss a dialogue with other business groups in the province.

The meeting focused on possible areas of cooperation between the provincial government and PamCham.