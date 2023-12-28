Guv asks village execs to support ‘Alagang Nanay’

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Governor Dennis Pineda met with some on Wednesday asked 4,545 barangay kagawads to help disseminate the medical services under the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program.

Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia Pineda and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, met with the village officials at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The barangay officials represented all the districts of the province.

The governor urged the local officials to help in identifying residents needing immediate medical attention.

The Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program aims to provide medical assistance to indigent Kapampangans.

The governor urged newly elected officials to work closely with one another to bring the services of the provincial government closer to the people.