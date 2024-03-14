Guv assures help for students PWDs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Governor Dennis Pineda assured persons with disabilities (PWDs) that the provincial government will look into their educational needs.

The governor led the distribution of financial assistance to the students in the province's fourth district.

“Prayoridad ko na mabigyan ng tulong ang mga PWD sa mga ayuda o mga tulong pinansyal ng Kapitolyo," Pineda said.

In the 4th district alone, some 2,116 PWD students received financial assistance on Thursday, March 13.

Each beneficiary received P2,500 as financial assistance.

A total of 1,447 PWD students from the first and second districts of Pampanga received similar help from the Capitol.

Each of them also received P2,500 each or a total of P3,617,500 from the provincial government.

The educational assistance program covers scholars in college as well as senior high school.

The provincial government also assists out-of-school youth and underprivileged Kapampangans get good education through the Alternative Learning System.