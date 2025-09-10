Guv backs establishment of health center in Porac

Governor Lilia Pineda has vowed to support the establishment of a Super Health Center in Barangay Pio in Porac town.

The governor is set to provide additional medical equipment for the facility.

Pio Barangay Captain Melchor Canlapan recently discussed with Pineda the status of the project.

Super Health Centers are the government’s long-term strategy under Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law “to decongest hospitals and to provide quality and accessible healthcare at the community level.”

The DOH said that Super Health Centers enhanced rural health centers “with primary health care services, birthing clinic, a function hall that may be converted into an isolation area if needed, pharmacy, clinical laboratory, X-ray services and ambulatory services.”

The governor promised that the abandoned Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) building of the National Housing Authority (NHA) will be converted into a training center for the people of Porac.

Meanwhile, another Super Health Center is also being planned to be constructed in Barangay San Jose in the City of San Fernando.

Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) Director Jimmy Lazatin revealed that he intends to donate a property for the project.