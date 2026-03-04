Guv calls for crackdown against illicit cigarettes

Pampanga Gov. Lilia “Nanay” Pineda has called for coordination among government agencies to strengthen security measures and intensify efforts against illegal cigarette manufacturing and storage operations in the province.

Pineda convened a coordination meeting with concerned government agencies to immediately address the issue.

She emphasizing the need to strengthen peace and order initiatives in Pampanga.

Representatives Bureau of Internal Revenue Revenue, Highway Patrol Unit Region 3, Bureau of Customs–Port of Clark, Department of the Interior and Local Government Pampanga, Pampanga Police Provincial Office, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group , National Bureau of Investigation , and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency joined the meeting.

As chairperson of the Peace and Order Council, the governor stressed that stronger inter-agency coordination is crucial to curb illegal activities that affect the economy and pose risks to public safety.

Former President and Pampanga Second District Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo also participated in the meeting.

She expressed support for the provincial government’s efforts to combat the illegal cigarette trade.

The issue has drawn national attention following raids conducted on suspected illegal cigarette warehouses in the municipalities of Mexico and San Simon, and the City of San Fernando.

Also present during the meeting were Second District Board Member Claire Lim, chairperson of the Committee on Peace and Order; Executive Assistant Angie Blanco; Pampanga Environment and Natural Resources Office head Arthur Punsalan; and Pampanga Engineering Office head Noli Pangan.