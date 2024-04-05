Guv cancels F2F classes due to extreme heat

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO - Governor Dennis Pineda issued Executive Order No 04-2024 suspending face-to-face classes in all levels of public and private schools in Pampanga on April 5, Friday due to the extreme heat in several areas of Luzon.

Pineda said the cancellation of face-to-face classes aims to "prevent heat-related incidents, especially to students."

To avoid disrupting the academic calendar, the governor said that schools are asked to implement online classes or any alternative learning delivery modality that may be applicable within the said period.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) had earlier said that its five-day forecast on the heat index showed Pampanga with a 41 degrees Celsius highest heat index for April 5, 2024.

This forecast falls under the extreme caution classification of the Pagasa.