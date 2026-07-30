Guv cites importance of good governance in economic meet

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda has underscored the importance of good governance and responsible use of public funds during the 2026 Regional Economic Briefing (REB).

Pineda joined Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Acting Secretary Kim Robert De Leon and DBM Undersecretary Goddess Hope Libiran at the event.

The briefing gathered representatives from national government agencies, local government units, and the private sector across Central Luzon.

With the theme, “Delivering Better Services through Public Sector Efficiency,” the REB is aimed to promote efficient and effective governance by providing updates on the country's economic outlook and government reform initiatives, the Capitol said.

In his message, De Leon stressed that integrity and efficiency in governance directly benefit the public.

“Mas maraming biyaya ang naihahatid ng isang pamahalaang tapat at mahusay. At the Department of Budget and Management, we constantly remind ourselves of one guiding principle—every peso has a human story,” De Leon said.

The briefing featured discussions on the country's macroeconomic outlook, the regional economic outlook, the New Government Procurement Act, the Government Optimization Act, and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code.

Pineda emphasized that public funds should be translated into programs that bring improvements to people's lives.

“Every peso entrusted to government must translate into meaningful programs that improve the lives of our people. In Pampanga, we believe that the true measure of effective governance is not merely balanced budgets or completed projects, but improved lives, healthier families, better opportunities, and stronger communities,” the governor said.

The Provincial Capitol said the briefing is part of efforts to strengthen collaboration among government agencies and groups in advancing public sector efficiency and economic development in Central Luzon.