Guv cites judiciary's role in upholding public trust

More than 500 judges and members of the judiciary from different parts of the Philippines recently gathered in Clark Freeport for the Philippine Judges Association (PJA) 2026 Midterm Convention and Seminar.

The gathering was held at Royce Hotel inside Clark Freeport on October 21 to 23, 2026.

Carrying the theme “PJA’s Renewed Commitment to Serve Amidst Adversities,” the three-day convention focused on strengthening judicial integrity, professionalism, and public service amid challenges facing the justice system.

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda welcomed the delegates. She emphasized the judiciary’s crucial role in upholding public trust through fairness, integrity, and impartiality.

The discussions during the event covered judicial conduct and social media, judicial security, digital tools, court administration, and strategies to improve court operations.

The event was attended by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, Court Administrator Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta, Clark Development Corporation President and CEO Agnes VST Devanadera, and PJA President Judge Maria Paz Reyes-Yson, among other judiciary officials.

The gathering reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to strengthen the justice system and ensure responsive, credible, and accessible public service.