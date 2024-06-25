Guv distributes P3.3M aid to El Niño-affected farmers

SAN SIMON — Some 516 farmers from San Simon and Apalit town received financial assistance from the provincial government on Monday.

Governor Dennis Pineda led the distribution of P2,000 cash to each farmer in Barangay San Nicolas and San Miguel in San Simon, and Barangay Cansinala in Apalit.

Each of the farmers also received food packs containing rice and canned goods from the provincial government.

Associations of farmers from the said villages were also given funding for their chosen programs.

Pineda awarded P600,000 cheque each to Bagong Pagasa Irrigators Association in San Nicolas, and San Miguel San Simon Irrigators Association.

The Apung Iru Farmers and Irrigators Association also received P500,000, while the Apung Maria Samahang Magpaparanum got P375,000, and Cansinala Irrigators Association was awarded P270,000 cheque.

Pineda said the funds will help farmers recover from their losses due to El Niño.

“Noong panahon ng tag-tuyot, hirap na hirap po ang mga farmers natin kaya nagbigay po tayo ng ayuda na sana makatulong po para makabawi sila ulit,” he said.

Pineda was joined by Pampanga Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc, Apalit Vice Mayor Peter Nucom and San Simon Mayor Abundio “JP” Punsalan during the event.

Bondoc thanked Pineda for implementing programs for the Kapampangan farmers, especially in the fourth district.

“Very thankful tayo sa malasakit ni Gov sa mga ortelano ng fourth district at sa buong Pampanga. Ang tulong at pagmamahal ni Gov sa mga ortelano ay very significant sa patuloy na pagflourish ng agriculture sector ng province,” she said.