Guv explores solutions to water supply woes

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda has met with 13 water service providers in Pampanga on Tuesday to address the complaints of residents regarding the quality of water services.

Water concessionaires have complained of “dirty water and weak pressure.”

Representatives of 13 water districts have attended the meeting with Pineda.

The governor was accompanied by Board Members Kaye Naguit and Claire Lim; Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office Chief Arthur Punsalan, and Provincial Engineer Noli Pangan.

The provincial government found out that seven of the 13 water districts are under joint venture with PrimeWater Infrastructure Corporation.

Two water districts entered into a joint venture agreement with Pamana Water Corporation, and one with Balibago Waterworks.

The water districts of Bacolor, Sasmuan, and Sta. Rita operate independently without joint venture arrangements, according to the Vapitol.

Representatives of the water districts identified PrimeWater’s centralized system as “a major cause of service delays.

They noted that the rehabilitation of water pumps cannot be carried out immediately since all concerns must first be forwarded to its Manila office.

As a result of this, several water districts have started the process of terminating their contracts with PrimeWater, with the goal of regaining direct management of their operations, according to the Capitol.

The provincial government said it is in the process of constructing its own water treatment facility.

The Capitol added that this is to ensure clean and sufficient water supply for Kapampangans.