Guv express sympathies to family of OFW slain in Israel

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis Pineda expressed sympathies to the family of the late overseas Filipino worker, Grace Cabrera, who is among the recent casualties in the ongoing war in Israel.

Pineda sent his condolences on behalf of the provincial government.

He also provided support to the family of the victim who resides in Apalit town.

Cabrera is among those killed in the ongoing war of the Israel military against the group Hamas.

Grace was first reported missing on October 7. She was later identified among those dead when her finger prints matched those from her passport.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga are set to send back the ashes of Grace to her home town of Apalit.

Cabrera worked in Israel to support her family and relatives in Pampanga.