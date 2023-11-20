Guv expresses support to new barangay leaders

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Gov. Dennis "Delta" Pineda expressed his full support to the newly elected Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials of Pampanga.

The governor stressed that it is the provincial government's "obligation to support local officials" including their programs.

Pineda led the mass oath-taking ceremony for the local officials with Former President and 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center over the weekend.

The Pampanga Information Office said that some 1,149 barangay captains, barangay councilors, and Sangguniang Kabataan Officials took their respective oath of office in two batches.

The officials were from the towns of Sta. Rita, Guagua, Lubao, Mexico, and the City of San Fernando.

"Tinipun da kayu pu ngeni uling buri da kayu pu personal a i-congratulate at akasabi bang abalu mi pu kung makananu mila pang ababa reng programa ning kapitolyu kareng barangay yu (We gathered you here not only to personally congratulate you but also to inform you that we are aware of the challenges faced by the barangays under the provincial programs)," Pineda said.

Vice Governor Lilia Pineda reminded the officials of their responsibility towards their constituents.

"Mig oathtaking ka, sinumpa kayu, sundan taya pu ing kautusan a papairal ning gubyernu bilang kapitan, bilang kagawad. Aliwa mu pu ikayu ing magobra, kayantabe yu kami pu king pamagserbiosyu kareng Kapampangan (When you took your oath, you pledged, follow the government's orders as a captain, as a councilor. Your work may be different, but we are here to support you in serving the Kapampangan people)," the vice governor said.