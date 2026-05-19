Guv extends assistance to kin of deceased OFW

Governor Lilia Pineda extended assistance to the family of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), Jericrenz Nuqui Pangilinan of Sta. Ana, Pampanga, who died in South Korea.

The governor, at the same time, provided aid to two Kapampangan OFWs, who were forced to return to the country due to the ME conflict.

Pangilinan worked in South Korea to provide a better future for his family.

Following his untimely death, his mother received P200,000 cash assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The assistance was turned over by Gov. Pineda, DMW Regional Office 3 Regional Director Marion Sevilla, and OWWA Regional Welfare Office 3 OIC-Regional Director Redina C. Manlapaz.

The governor also pledged support for Pangilinan’s family through medical and educational assistance, including the construction of their home.

Meanwhile, the two OFWs displaced by the war also received livelihood assistance from the provincial Glgovernment and OWWA.