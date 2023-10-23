Guv extends help to kin of OFW killed in Jordan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda and other officials in the province expressed their sympathies to the family of Kapampangan overseas Filipino worker Mary Grace Santos who was allegedly raped and killed in Amman, Jordan.

Pineda earlier pledged to support the repatriation of the victim's body back to the country and to extend all possible support to the family.

Santos was allegedly raped and killed by a 16-year-old Egyptian national.

The victim's body was repatriated last October 21 and returned to its family by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), through the help of the provincial government of Pampanga which facilitated the transportation of the body from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Pampanga.

The victim's mother, Maria Lisa Santos, became emotional upon seeing the remains of her daughter.

The victim is a resident of Barangay San Roque in Macabebe town.