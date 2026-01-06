Guv eyes care centers for autism, mental disorders

Governor Lilia Pineda, on Monday, said the provincial government will seek ordinances to institutionalize care centers for individuals with autism and mental health concerns.

In a press interview at the Capitol Compound on January 5, the governor mentioned the establishment of Youth Care Centers for young people with psychological disorders.

Pineda announced a focused 2026 agenda prioritizing healthcare access and youth development, including autism and mental health care centers, expanded feeding programs, sustained zero-balance billing in public hospitals, and education and employment support for out-of-school youth.

The governor said the provincial government will mobilize its more than 3,000 employees to support healthcare delivery, social services, education initiatives, and community outreach, with the goal of shortening processing times and bringing services closer to residents.

“Good governance means seeking out those in need, not waiting for them to line up at the Capitol,” the governor said.

The governor said the program will identify residents who want to continue their studies through the Alternative Learning System.

Pineda added that the provincial government will partner with vocational institutions to provide skills training for unemployed Grade 12 graduates.