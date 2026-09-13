Guv eyes measures to address flooding

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda said the provincial government is pursuing measures to address flooding in the province.

Pineda said this is part of efforts to make Pampanga resilient and ready for investments.

Pineda highlighted the provincial government's flagship programs, implemented in coordination with the national government. These cover infrastructure development, investments, housing and economic growth.

She discussed the initiatives during the Luzon Regional Housing Conference of the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations, Inc. (CREBA), which brought together real estate industry members in the City of San Fernando.

CREBA National President Noel Cariño said the real estate industry in Pampanga continues to grow. He added that it creates opportunities for investments and development projects.

Pineda and former President and current Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo expressed support for the conference.

The CREBA said it is prepared to work with the provincial government to attract more investors, create jobs and advance development programs for the Kapampangans.