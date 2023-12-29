Guv gives P10T cash aid to board passers

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – Governor Dennis 'Delta' Pineda provided cash assistance to 139 board passers who received P10,000 each.

Pineda met with the new professionals at the Bren Z Guiao Convention Center on Wednesday, December 28.

The beneficiaries of the provincial government's cash aid program came from different professions from the recent board exams.

The governor and Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda met with the board passers who are mostly scholars of the provincial government.

The governor said that these "achievers" serve as inspiration for their fellow Kapampangans.

He encouraged them to strive hard to become successful in life.

“Super grateful po namin sa mga officials po natin sa Pampanga, kina Gov Delta at Vice Governor Nanay. Kahit naging challenging sa amin financially, sobrang naging helpful itong mga scholarship programs sa Pampanga,” said Shena Marie Sampang said in an interview with the Provincial Information Office.

According to the Provincial Library, 794 professionals have benefited from the program this year.