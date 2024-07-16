Guv helps infant with eye condition

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis Pineda helped in shouldering the medical expenses of a three-month old baby diagnosed with a retinopathy of prematurity Stage 4.

The governor agreed to shoulder the P85,000 medical procedure to treat baby's problems in the retina and vitreous located at the back of the eye.

Parents Melencio and Jeccelyn Mallari had earlier sought the help of the Capitol for the medical needs of their child.

The operation only has a two percent chance of success. But the parents said they are determined to take chances for the future of their child.

The parents said that taking chances on the operation is better than just letting their child go blind for life.

"Maraming, maraming salamat po kay Gov. Delta, malaking tulong po 'yung ibinigay niya para sa operasyon ng bata. Sana po ay marami pa po siyang matulungan na ibang taong lumalapit sa kanya," Melencio said.

The governor had asked the couple to update him on the result of the operation.