Guv hits police intel ops on 'serial sexual maniac'

Pampanga Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda questioned the intelligence operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP) following another alleged attack involving a suspected "serial sexual maniac" in Angeles City.

Pineda said if the suspect had previously been involved in similar crimes, authorities should have been monitoring him, since women are reportedly the target of his alleged modus operandi.

The governor stressed the need for authorities to resolve the case immediately.

She noted that the suspect remains at large and could victimize more people.

Based on information obtained, the CLTV36 News reported that the suspect was involved in a similar incident in the City of San Fernando.

Pineda urged the public, particularly women, to remain vigilant and alert.

The case gained widespread attention on social media after content creator Bhevs Navarro shared her alleged experience as a victim of the suspect in Angeles City.

As of this writing, the Angeles City Police Office has yet to respond to CLTV36 News' request for comment regarding the status of the investigation and the ongoing manhunt for the suspect.

(Via Paulo Gee Santos, CLTV36 News)