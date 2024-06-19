Guv issues memos to mayors, PNP vs POGOs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda issued two memos to mayors and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the province regarding measures against illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) firms.

The governor issued the memoranda on June 13, 2024 following the recent raid of Lucky South 99 in Porac town.

The governor asked mayors to “screen and assess all business permit applicants especially Business Processing Outsourcing Companies, Internet Gaming Licensees, and those similar in nature and ensure their compliance to all laws and permits required for their operations and direct Barangay Captains to do the same prior the issuance of Barangay Permits.”

Pineda also directed barangay captains to conduct awareness campaigns in their respective areas regarding illegal businesses and other crimes.

He also urged village leaders to report unusual influx of foreign nationals in their area of jurisdiction.

The governor also asked mayors to coordinate with the local police suspicious activities in their localities that might be related to kidnapping, online scams, illegal gambling, and human trafficking.

Pineda directed the local police to monitor and coordinate with mayors suspicious activities.

Police departments were also asked to heighten “surveillance in the communities against Illegal activities related to illegal POGOs."