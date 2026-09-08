Guv leads damage assessment amid monsoon rains

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda led a damage assessment meeting with some government agencies to discuss the effects of monsoon rains in the province.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to assess the damage and identify immediate measures.

The provincial government said uprooted trees carried from higher areas toward lower parts of the province had blocked several waterways.

Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) officials confirmed that the trees were not linked to illegal logging.

Rommel Santiago, chief of the Technical Services Division of PENRO Pampanga, said the trees were uprooted amid the heavy rains last week.

The meeting also covered preventive measures and long-term solutions to address soil erosion in areas where trees were uprooted.

Pineda emphasized coordination among government agencies, from the barangay level to the national government.

Other officials present during the meeting were PENRO Head Arthur Punsalan, Provincial Engineer’s Office Head Noli Pangan, and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Head Janica Yambao.