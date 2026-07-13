Guv leads distribution of financial assistance

Some 140 individuals received medical and financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga on Monday.

Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda and some members of the Provincial Board led the event.

Among the beneficiaries is

41-year-old Jaemes Sales, who was electrocuted in his workplace as a construction worker in 2019.

Due to his injuries, his hands and legs were amputated.

Four years later, Sales was able to walk again with the help of prosthetic legs. He opened a sari-sari store to support his family.

Three of the four members of his household are persons with disabilities (PWDs), while another family member requires maintenance medication for epilepsy.

Sales received ₱4,900 for his child's medication.

A total of ₱1.3 million in financial assistance was distributed to the beneficiaries.