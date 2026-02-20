Guv leads distribution of tricycles to villages

Some 44 units of barangay patrol tricycles, distributed by the Provincial Government of Pampanga, are now ready to serve, strengthening peace and order efforts in communities.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda, and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and Sangguniang Bayan of Lubao led the turnover ceremony in front of the Lubao Municipal Hall on Friday.

Barangay captains received the keys and signed the deed of donation for their service vehicles, which will support barangay tanods in conducting patrol operations in their respective areas.

Gov Pineda shared that the sidecars used for the tricycles were produced through community participation.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided assistance under its Sustainable Livelihood Program to several associations of trike fabricators in the province.

Through the program, the groups received seed capital for the production of the sidecars.

According to the Pampanga Investment and Promotion Office (PIPO), the Provincial Capitol allocated ₱23.76 million from the Peace and Order Fund for the procurement of the first batch of 198 patrol tricycles.

The distribution of trikes will continue until all 555 barangays across the province are covered, the provincial government said.

During the event, the local government also held a surprise birthday celebration for the governor.