Guv leads induction of new barangay leaders

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda led the mass oath-taking of some 91 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials on Thursday at the Kingsborough Convention Center here.

The Pampanga Information Office said the governor urged the officials to "embrace humility and prioritize public service to their constituents as they embark on their roles in their respective offices."

The new officials who took their oath of office came from the towns of Mexico and Sta. Rita.

The governor was joined by former Mexico Mayor Teddy Tumang.

“It’s the best time, right now. First day na ning term yu, magstart na kayu balamu mangampanya kayu pu, magserbisyu kareng tau. Importante yung first impression, once na linukluk tamu dapat stay low, be humble. Dapat, e tamu pu matas kasi ikatamu pu ing public servant,dapat ikatamu pu ing mamyeng serbisyu, ali ikatamu ing pagserbisyuhan da,” Pineda said.

The PIO said the governor reminded them of the "crucial role they play at the grassroots level in ensuring that efficient governance and the delivery of basic services are escalated down to the communities."

“Mahirap po yung kalagayan ng barangay level kasi kapag mayroon nangangailangan ng tulong sa barangay, agad sa inyo ang diretso ng tao. Huwag kayong mag-aalala, asahan niyo po na parati kami nila Nanay na nakasuporta, medical man yan, education at iba pa,” Pineda added.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government in Pampanga said "elected officials can assume office after taking the oath and completing their requirements."