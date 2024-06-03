Guv leads museum inspection

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO-- Governor Dennis "Delta" Pinedab, together members of the Lingap Kapampangan, Inc. (KLFI) board of directors, inspected the Kapampangan Museum in the City of San Fernando recently.

The governor visited the museum to evaluate the facility's current condition.

The governor said it is trying to identify what needs to be fixed for the facility to host functions.

Pineda convened a meeting with the KLFI Board of Directors and members, as well as concerned Capitol departments inside the said facility, to discuss plans to revive the museum.

A key topic of the meeting was the establishment of a Memorandum of Agreement between the Capitol and KLFI.

Pineda committed to provide a ?2 million subsidy to support the museum's operational expenses.

The inspection and subsequent meeting included the participation of Special Assistant to the Governor and PDRRM Chief Angelina Blanco, Provincial Engineer Noli Pangan, Provincial Assessor Manuel Mendoza Jr., GSO Head Francis Maslog, Provincial Tourism Officer Mike Castañeda, and KLFI board members and directors including Tess Laus, Sonia Soto, Fer Caylao, Lourdes Javier, Irwin Nucum, Benny Guinto, along with architects of Cunanan Designs.