Guv leads opening of basketball tournament

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Governor Dennis Pineda led the opening of the Delta Cup 2023 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention over the weekend.

Delta Cup is a competition of young Kapampangan ballers from the various municipalities and cities of the Province of Pampanga.

"Binibigyang pansin natin ang sports dahil dito nagmumula ang mga pride ng Cabalen. Bilin ko sa mga players ipakita nila ang husay nila sa basketball dahil sila na ang susunod sa yapak ng mga magagaling nating players", Pineda said during the opening ceremonies which was attended by mayors, town officials and basketball enthusiasts.

Pineda asked the players to maintain sportsmanship and avoid brawls.

The governor said he hopes to hone basketball talents among the youth and inspire more Kapampangans to go into sports.

Pineda added that the competition is also a way to discover upcoming basketball talents that could be trained for the collegiate or professional leagues.

The Pampanga mayors sent the respective teams to the basketball league.