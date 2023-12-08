Guv leads opening of Guagua Public Market

GUAGUA—Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda led the opening of the newly renovated meat section of the Guagua Public Market on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The governor was assisted by Guagua Mayor Joseph Anthony Torres during the event in Barangay Santo Nino.

The governor emphasized that the project materialized through the collaborative efforts of the local and provincial government.

He revealed that the provincial government has allocated P12.1 million for the market's construction and enhancement with the assistance of the Provincial Engineering Office.

“Mas magiging komportable na po ang mga mamimili natin pag pumunta sila dito. Marami pang developments ang gagawin natin dito. Sana po makiisa po kayo, at makikita po natin kung gaano po kaganda ang magiging palengke ng Guagua,” he said.

The renovation includes the refurbishment of 250 stalls, electrical wirings, and flooring within the market premises.

Market vendors and patrons expressed gratitude for the project.

“Kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa tulong pong ibinigay niyo po sa bayan po namin. Sa tulong niyo po, unti-unti ng babalik ang sigla ng Palengke ng Guagua,” Torres said.

Construction is also underway for the grocery and dry goods section.

A multi-level parking building and a department store will be constructed through a public-private partnership of the LGU.

Vice Mayor Jun Lim, members of the Sangguniang Bayan, Special Assistant to the Governor Angelina Blanco, Provincial Engineer Noli Pangan, and other officials from Guagua were also present during the opening of the market.