Guv leads opening of new road in Apalit

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Governor Dennis Pineda led the opening of the new 855-linear meter road in Barangay Sampaloc Apalit yesterday.

The governor was joined by Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, Vice Mayor Peter Nucom, Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda and Board Member Nelson Calara.

The officials inspected the road along with the line canal funded by the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The governor assured the continuing support of the provincial government to the barangay and the people of Apalit.

The governor also met with residents and discussed their concerns with local officials.