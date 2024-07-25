Guv leads relief ops to flooded villages

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda led a relief operation which benefited families in different barangays of the province that have been affected by flooding due to incessant rains brought by Typhoon Carina.

The governor ordered the distribution of food packs including rice, canned goods, and coffee, provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In Santo Tomas town alone, some 535 food packs were distributed to affected families.

In Minalin town, some 5,500 food packs were given to residents of low-lying barangays.

A report from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) placed the number of flooded families to some 86,045 covering some 135 barangays.

Of the said number, some 360 families are currently housed in 12 evacuation centers.

Most flooded communities include those in Macabebe, Lubao, Sasmuan, Masantol, Minalin, and Sasmuan.