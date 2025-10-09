Guv marks first 100 days with "Serbisyo At Malasakit"

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda marked her first 100 days in office with her brand of leadership dubbed "Serbisyo at Malasakit".

Pineda said that she is focusing on inclusive growth, good governance, and people-centered service.

Pineda also highlighted her 14-Point Agenda covering health, food security, education, good governance, environment, social welfare, livelihood, housing, digital transformation, and OFW welfare.

The provincial government's Alagang Nanay health program had catered to 22,600 beneficiaries who received free consultations and medicines.

Some ₱70.36 million in medical and financial aid reached 3,663 indigent patients in the last 100 days, the Capitol said.

The governor said they are now preparing for the opening of the Pampanga Provincial Hospital (Clark), a 143-bed facility for liver and kidney transplant services.

The provincial government said it is also set to launch a Clinic on Barge, the country’s first floating health clinic, to serve coastal areas.

In support of education and livelihood, over 190,000 students and trainees received aid and skills training opportunities.

Pineda said that she strengthened disaster readiness and social protection by distributing dump trucks, generators, and communication tools; leading flood relief operations for 92,000 beneficiaries; and extending aid to 3,000 OFWs and Aeta communities.

The governor said her administration supported national programs such as Kadiwa ng Pangulo, AKAP, and the Emergency Cash Transfer Program, which benefited more than 25,000 Kapampangans.