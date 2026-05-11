Guv, mayor assure support for kids with special needs

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda have reaffirmed support for children with special needs during a visit to the Pampanga Children’s Center for Special Needs at the Lubao Municipal Complex.

Joining the two officials' during the event were Board Members Fritzie David Dizon, and Claire Lim.

Governor Pineda met with parents to check on the condition of the children and additional assistance and services.

Mayor Pineda said the center serves as a one-stop hub offering evaluation, therapy, educational readiness, and family support services for children with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, ADHD, and other conditions.

The mayor encouraged residents seeking slots at the province’s Autism Center to coordinate with their respective Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) for registration and referral to the facility.