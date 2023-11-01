Guv mobilizes response teams for All Saints' Day

SANTA RITA ---- Emergency and disaster response teams are now full force in major areas of the province.

The move is aimed to provide immediate response and assistance to people trooping back home to Pampanga for the long holiday.

Governor Dennis Pineda had instructed the mobilization teams from the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to help assist people who will be paying their respect to their departed loved ones for November 1 and 2.

Since October 29, PDRRMO personnel, under the leadership of Angelina S. Blanco, have been stationed along with several government agencies such as BFP, Philippine Red Cross Pampanga-Angeles City Chapter (PRC), and Pampanga Provincial Police Office in front of Kingsborough International Commercial Center, along Jose Abad Santos Road, City of San Fernando.

The groups were tasked to respond and help motorists and tourists encountering vehicle breakdown and other emergencies.

The PDRRM Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is also activated 24/7 to coordinate with the City and Municipal DRRM Offices in the province to ensure peace and order during the holidays.