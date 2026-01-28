Guv opens talks with health service provider

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda met with Health and Wellness Solutions (HAWS) for exploratory discussions on possible telehealth and digital health services that could support and expand the provincial government's health programs.

The Capitol said the talks focused on potential technology-enabled health services that may complement the Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Program, particularly for residents with limited access to hospitals and clinics due to distance, mobility, or resource constraints.

Also present during the meeting were Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Health Committee Chairperson and Board Member Kaye Naguit, and Nanay Partylist Secretary General Nicolette Henson.

During the discussion, the officials examined possible approaches that could strengthen preventive care and early health intervention through digital consultations and remote medical support.

The province officials however clarified that the engagement with HAWS was exploratory and intended to assess options, capabilities, and potential benefits of telehealth services.

No commitments or agreements were made during the meeting, the Capitol added.

The provincial government said it continues to evaluate innovative and sustainable solutions to improve access to quality health care services for Kapampangans.