Guv, PDEA agree to boost fight against illegal drugs

Governor Lilia G. Pineda and officials of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 3 (PDEA-3) have agreed to intensify anti-illegal efforts in Pampanga.

On Monday, September 1, PDEA-3 officials, led by Regional Director Jigger B. Montallana and Assistant Regional Director Glenn C. Lagutan, met Pineda for a courtesy call at the Capitol.

During the meeting, PDEA-3 officials discussed the current drug situation, anti-drug initiatives, and other matters concerning public safety.

Pineda reaffirmed her commitment and support to PDEA and vowed to align the provincial government's anti-drug campaign with PDEA’s programs.

The agency meanwhile reported the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in the bulk distribution of shabu in Metro Manila and nearby towns of Bulacan during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tambo, Paranaque City on September 1.

The agency identified the suspects as Nards, 46, who was the main target of the operation; Chris, 46; and Lon, 42.

The three yielded 500 grams of suspected shabu worth P3,400,000 and marked money used by the undercover agent.

A non-bailable offense under section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), in relation to section 26B (conspiracy to sell drugs), of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspects.

The offenses carry a penalty of life imprisonment and fine ranging P500,000.00 to 10 million pesos upon conviction.