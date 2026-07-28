Guv seeks parents’ help following school threats

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda has appealed to parents to monitor their children’s behavior following a series of online threats against schools in the province that disrupted classes and caused fear among students, parents, and teachers.

The threats, which were reported over the past few days, prompted several schools and local government units to suspend face-to-face classes while authorities conducted security assessments.

Pineda said the incidents have created fear in communities and called for the cooperation of parents to prevent similar cases.

“Hindi pwedeng all the way na lang meron tayong takot. Kailangan magtulungan tayo,” she said.

The governor said parents play the biggest role in the guidance of their children.

“Yung mga magulang, dapat tignan nila ang behavior ng mga anak nila kasi sila ang unang makakadisiplina sa anak nila, hindi ang teacher. So para wala tayong fear, wala tayong takot, magtulungan tayo,” Pineda said.

To help address possible mental health concerns among young people, Pineda said the provincial government is strengthening the Provincial Care and Counseling Center.

The center provides free psychiatric consultations, psychotherapy, counseling, medication prescriptions, and other medical and legal services.

“Pinapalakas ko ’yung Care Center for the youth at counseling kasi baka kailangan lang ng pansin ng mga bata. Kung may kaunting depression o may pinagdadaanan sila, baka kaya natin i-address,” she said.

Pineda said she also directed the Pampanga Police Provincial Office to investigate the incidents and determine what triggered the series of threats.

The governor added that the provincial government will continue working with law enforcement agencies, schools, and parents to keep students safe.