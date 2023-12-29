Guv shares public service ideals to SK officials

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda met with Pampanga's 4,040 Sangguniang Kabataan officials at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Thursday, December 28.

The governor encouraged them to actively serve their sector and become role models for the youth.

Pineda reportedly "shared invaluable insights and encouragement, urging them to embrace the principles of respect and responsibility as they assume their roles as public servants."

"You need to know how to give respect to the people and keep in mind your responsibility as public servants. Be exemplary role models as elected officials, embodying the values that our community expects,” Pineda said.

Vice Governor Lilia Pineda also shared her insights on local governance with the youth leaders.

"To our SK officials let us work together to attain a drug-free province. We are here for you to help in your upcoming projects for our fellow Cabalens," Vice Gov Nanay said.

The provincial leaders emphasized the importance of data gathering at the grassroots level to identify financially challenged students and out-of-school youth.

This will result to their active participation in the programs of the provincial government such as educational assistance and government internships.