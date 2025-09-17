Guv supports establishment of Pampanga Community College

Governor Lilia Pineda has aired support for the establishment of the Pampanga Community College for students wishing to take technical and vocational courses.

The governor met with officials of the Department of Education on September 15, 2025 in connection with the project.

The community college is a project of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

DepEd Region 3 Director Ronnie Mallari said "the Pampa Community College will initially offer technical-vocational programs designed to meet local and international labor demands."

The community college is expected to offer technical courses on Airconditioning and Refrigeration, Housekeeping, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Caregiving, Automotive, Barista Training, and other labor and skilled work programs.

The Capitol said "the program aims to encourage displaced senior high school graduates and ALS (Alternative Learning System) passers to pursue practical courses that will enable them to become employable within two years."

"In the long term, the college also plans to open a ladderized four-year program, allowing students to continue to higher education while gaining work experience and earning income," it added.

The Pampanga Community College will be temporarily housed at the San Roque Rehabilitation Center in Mexico town.

Plans for a Lubao campus is also being studied, the DepEd officials bared.

“With this initiative, we are not only opening doors to education but also providing our youth with practical skills and opportunities that will prepare them for a better future,” Pineda said.