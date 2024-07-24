Guv suspends classes, work in gov't offices

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda on Wednesday suspended classes in all levels in public and private schools and work in government offices due to heavy rains and threats of flooding in several areas in Pampanga.

Pineda issued Executive Order No. 15-2004, after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued at 5 am an Orange Warning Level and Red Warning Level at 8 am.

These are associated with threats of serious flooding in Pampanga and the nearby provinces of Bataan, Bulacan and Metro Manila.

Areas under the Orange Rainfall Warning will receive between 15 millimeters (mm) and 30 mm of rain for the next two hours (volume of rainfall that can fill four, 20-gallon water containers per square meter within an hour).

Red Warning Level with more than 30 mm or more of rainfall within an hour can fill up eight, 20-gallon water containers per square meter in one hour, according to Pagasa.

Red rainfall warning or torrential rain also means serious flooding, flooded and unpassable roads, and life-threatening landslides, particularly in hazardous areas, and emergency measures such as preemptive and mandatory evacuation may be conducted by authorities.

"Based on all the available resources, advisories of DOST-Pagasa, and in coordination with the Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Council, the suspension of work in government offices and classes in all levels in all public and private schools is deemed to be in the best interest of the concerned," the governor stated in his order.