Guv suspends gov't work, classes on September 8

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda issued Executive Order No. 10-2025 suspending government work in government offices as well as classes in all levels of public and private schools on September 8, Monday, starting at 12 noon.

This is in connection with the celebration of the 69th Canonical Coronation Anniversary of the image of Virgen delos Remedios, the patroness of Pampanga.

“This annual celebration is deeply embedded in Pampanga’s rich culture and tradition, thus, in order to give full meaning to the occasion, it is necessary that all devotees be given all opportunity to participate in the event, and thus, to declare suspension of work in government offices and classes in schools throughout the Province,” Pineda said.

This year’s theme, “Mitmung Kapanayan king Pamaglakbe; Indung Maria Yang Kayanatabe,” is part of the ongoing Jubilee Year celebration as “Pilgrims of Hope.”

The 2025 coronation ceremonies will be held at 3 PM at the Pampanga Capitol Grounds in the City of San Fernando.