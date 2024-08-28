Guv to address flooding woes

SAN SIMON — Governor Dennis Pineda said he is set to hear the concerns regarding the recent flooding experienced in some parts of the province over the past few days.

Pineda said he will schedule a discussion with the business sector to formulate solutions on the flooding problem especially in the City of San Fernando, the capital city of Pampanga.

The Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PamCham) has appealed for the creation of a province-wide masterplan to mitigate flooding.

“Sa other municipalities naman natin okay naman e. Ang major problem ngayon ng business sector ay ‘yung City of San Fernando. Kausap ko ‘yung isang member ng PamCham and within the week, aalamin ko lahat ng problema,” Pineda said.

The governor added that he will listen to the concerns and suggestions of the business sector in addressing the flood problem.

“Aalamin ko muna ‘yung problema then I will have a discussion with them kung paano namin sosolusyunan ang problema,” he said.