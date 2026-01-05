Guv to employees: Maximize service to Kapampangans

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda has called on department heads and employees of the provincial government to use their working hours to maximize service to Kapampangans.

The governor made the statement in her New Year's message during the first flag ceremony of the year, which was attended by Capitol department heads and employees.

Pineda said medical assistance and other social services should be delivered as swiftly as possible, whether within the standard eight-hour workday or beyond.

Pineda said that this will help in accelerating the implementation of programs.

The governor noted that while the provincial government successfully implemented several programs in the past year, public service does not end there.

"I would like to see more speedy delivery of services whether it is from our support services and respective offices. I would like to see speedy service from our department heads and employees," Pineda said.

She added that efforts would be intensified through greater diligence and cooperation among employees to ensure that more people benefit from the provincial government's programs and services.