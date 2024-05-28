Guv to work with FLKI for Kapampangan museum

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda has committed to help the Foundation for Lingap Kapampangan, Inc. (FLKI) operationalize the Santungan ning Kulturang Kapampangan in Brgy. Sto. Niño.

On Monday, FLKI president Ferdinand Caylao and Sonia Sotto, who represented former FLKI president Tess Laus, presented the building's current status and needs to the governor.

"We are grateful because this is a breakthrough for us. Governor Delta is personally committed to helping the Foundation for Lingap Kapampangan, Inc. Our goal is to preserve and enrich the heritage, culture, and history of the Kapampangan people," Caylao said.

He added that the facility lacks manpower and a curator to operate and safeguard its contents.

"These items are priceless and could be stolen. We need support for security, electricity, maintenance, and other necessities," he added.

Pineda expressed the provincial government's willingness to collaborate with FLKI to enhance the promotion of the Kapampangan museum.

Together with experts, the governor said he is planning to inspect the facility.