Guv underscores safety of students

For Governor Lilia Pineda, "nothing is more important than the safety of the Kapampangan youth."

Pineda initiated a meeting with

Philippine National Police (PNP) officers, representatives from the Provincial Engineer’s Office, Provincial Library executives, and officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office of Pampanga, to discuss security measures and inspection of school buildings in the province.

The provincial government stated that the move is aimed to ensure the structural integrity of classrooms.

The governor called for the inspection of government buildings amid a series of earthquakes in Cebu, Davao, and Zambales.

Pineda directed the teachers to conduct an initial physical assessment of classrooms to identify structures that need urgent restoration.

An inspection team will be formed to identify priority areas for rehabilitation.

The provincial government said it will monitor the repair and strengthening of local government and school buildings.

“Huwag mag-panic at manatiling kalmado. Ginagawa ng pamahalaan ang lahat para sa kaligtasan ng mga mag-aaral," Pineda said.

The Capitol said it will set another coordination meeting with the 567 principals public elementary and secondary schools in the province for the conduct of earthquake drills and safety seminars. | via Pampanga PIO