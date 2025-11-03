Guv vows programs for seniors' welfare

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda met with some 2,096 senior citizens from the 1st, 3rd, and 4th districts of Pampanga at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Monday, November 3.

The governor said the forum was initiated to boost the awareness of senior citizens regarding their rights and benefits.

Pineda said the activity is aimed to recognize the vital role of the elderly as "pillars of families and the community."

The governor added the provincial government continues to implement programs to ensure the welfare of senior citizens.

She noted that the Capitol, through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), works with various national agencies to provide services for the elderly.

During the event, there were also discussions led by the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC), which explained Republic Act No. 11982 or the Expanded Centenarian Act of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region III presented the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens Program.

Officials of PhilHealth Region III also shared information about the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) while representatives from the Land Bank of the Philippines outlined their financial services for seniors.

Each participant also received ₱1,000 cash assistance, food packs, and free medicines from the provincial government.