Guv warns constituents of fake children vitamins

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis Pineda issued a warning yesterday on the possible proliferation of illicit vitamins following a raid on a manufacturing facility in Arayat town.

The governor at the same time stressed the need for more vigilance.

Pineda issued the said statement in time for the celebration of the Children's Month.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) recently raided a factory in Arayat town, which allegedly produces fake supplements using a washing machine.

Operatives reportedly found unregistered contents and plain sugar as flavoring.

Authorities discovered that the factory has been operating for 20 years now.

Pineda urged his Kabalens to buy and consume medicines and vitamins which were approved by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

"Kaya 'yung mga 'di approved ng FDA, mag-iingat po tayo. Huwag po tayo basta bili nang bili. Hindi basta mura, maniniwala tayo. Basahin muna natin kung FDA-approved," the governor said.

Pineda also called on village officials to be on the guard against the proliferation of fake medicines and supplements in their barangays.

"To all barangay officials, please check your barangays kung may mga nagpoprodyus ng mga ganito. Unang maaapektuhan nito ang mga kababayan natin—mga kapampangan. Kaya sana po maging aware tayo sa mga ganito," said Pineda.